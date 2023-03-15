Nana Akufo-Addo honoured some prominent members of the Ghanaian society at the National Honours and Awards on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Individuals who supported Ghana's fight against Covid-19 and others who helped the country win the maritime dispute with Ivory Coast received awards, but a total of 47 Ghanaians received the highest honours, the Order of the Volta - Companion

Four Ghanaians also received special awards for their extraordinary individual achievements

The state honoured hardworking Ghanaians at the prestigious National Honours and Awards during a plush event presided over by President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 14, 2023.

The event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) saw academics, journalists and prominent members of civil society receiving awards for their selfless service and dedication to the national cause.

The awards were grouped into three main categories as follows:

Exemplary work during the Covid-19 pandemic

Ensuring Ghana won the maritime boundary dispute with Ivory Coast, and

Extraordinary personal achievements

A total of 47 individuals were honoured with the highest award, the Order of the Volta – Companion.

Also, 19,557 frontline health workers received certificates and plaques for dedicated services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo thanked those who supported Ghana’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic during a brief speech at the event.

“Our relative success in winning the fight against COVID-19 is a testament to the tireless work of our researchers, scientists, advisors, public health managers, frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, contact tracers, the security services, public and private sector agencies, faith-based organisations, and so many others,” he said.

Here is a full list of all the prominent individuals honoured with the Order of the Volta

The 47 were recognised for the support they gave the state in the fight against the pandemic and Ghana’s victory in the maritime dispute with Ivory Coast at the International Tribunal for the Laws of the Sea (ITLOS).

Godfred Dame Joe Ghartey Gloria Akuffo Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh Helen Awo Zewu Jane Aheto Lawrence Apaalse Pearl Akiwumi Siriboe Godwin Dzokoto Sylvia Adusu Prof Dominic Fobi Anthony Akoto Ampaw

Special award for extraordinary achievements

The president explained on his Facebook page that the third category of awardees are those few individuals whose works deserve the plaudits of the nation. They are as follows:

Prof. Akwasi Osei (Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority) Margaret Sarpong Darkwah (Ghana’s first female Police Commissioner) Prof. Johnson Kwasi Wiredu (Renowned philosopher) Dr Veronica Agartha Martinson (Crop scientist)

