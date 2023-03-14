Ghanaian politician and top style icon Samira Bawumia looked ethereal in an African print dress for her graduation in London

The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency was spotted with a black designer bag as she posed for the photoshoot

Samira Bawumia is one of the few female African politicians who are promoting the fashion industry with her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, looked regal in an African print dress for her graduation ceremony in London, United Kingdom.

The style icon inspired fashion lovers with her turban style that matched the colours of her African print.

Samira Bawumia stuns in flawless makeup. Source: @sbawumia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The stunning second lady of Ghana wore subtle makeup while posing with a black designer bag for the memorable occasion.

The great female politician shared her latest academic accomplishment on social media with this caption;

A few years ago, with support and encouragement from family and friends, I took advantage of the Distance (Online) Law Degree Program offered by the University of London.

Thankfully, I had the honour of graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree, last week, in spite of the numerous challenges Covid-19 presented.

It has been an incredible journey of learning while juggling work, family, and official duties. Let's be inspired to pursue our dreams irrespective of the challenges we're faced with.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Tung-Teiya Dahamani and other social media users have commented on her posts;

@queenteiya_gmb2

Congratulations, your Excellency ❤️

@queennad_5b

Super proud….congratulations H.E❤️❤️❤️

@canza_lu

Congratulations, 2nd Lady, you are an inspiration ❤️

@de_na_nas

Thank you! women arise and shine✊

@nuumedspaghana

Congratulations we salute powerful women like you who empower women worldwide. Especially in #ghana

@augustina_ruth_tetteyfio

Very proud of you, madam

@angelaankoma

Congratulations ma'am. One can always achieve his or her goals indeed

@mutsili_margy

Congratulations! Not easy, but with focus and God, nothing is impossible!

Samira Bawumia Slays In Pink Floral Cutout Kente Dress For Independence Day Parade In Volta Region

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Samira Bawumia, a Ghanaian politician who met and beyond the expectations of fashion enthusiasts.

At the Independence Day celebrations in the Volta Region, the Second Lady of Ghana donned a specially made kente garment by renowned fashion designer Pistis Ghana.

The fashion star was ethereal in her stunning suit, which was accessorized with lovely jewellery and a coordinating turban.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh