Videos of Nana Ama McBrown spraying money on adowa dancers at her unveiling ceremony have surfaced online

This comes at the back of the Kumawood actress' exit from Despite Media and her joining Onua FM/TV

Many people have commended her for her kind heart as they congratulated her on this major milestone

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was unveiled as the host of the morning show of Onua TV/FM.

Nana Ama McBrown sprays cash on dancers. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Upon her arrival at Media General, she was welcomed by adowa dancers and drummers who danced with her as they walked the green carpet.

While dancing, McBrown reached out for money from her purse and sprayed them on the skilled dancers.

In the video, Berla Mundi and others could be spotted capturing the memorable moment on their smartphones.

Below are videos of Mrs McBrown Mensah spraying money on dancers upon her arrival.

Reactions from Ghanaians as McBrown throws cash on dancers at her unveiling ceremony

maamemorris:

Aren’t you just a blessed woman!

justme_joy22:

She's happy and that's what I want for her. Nana, live your best life. Love always from this side❤️

akosuateckie:

The way Nana is throwing money, it looks like she’s shading UTV hahahahaaaa

1debrah:

Fadda watching with fake account

justme_joy22:

Okay we all muevvvvve to media general

fredysingsong_gh:

All these exaggerations don't mean anything maximum 2yrs you will hear beef and conflict... We wish it never happened, looking at the beautiful welcome yi. I fear Ghanaians pass

nana_abena_afriyie7:

Buh why is every0ne sounding like there was a pr0blem between her and her 0ld station? ...can't people part ways peacefully again? Must there be always negat!ve thinking?

naomidzidedi:

One thing about McBrown is her act of kindness in everything ❤️

efyasandra0:

Those counting the money, well done. I will be back to know how much

Source: YEN.com.gh