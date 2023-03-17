Beasts of No Nation star Abraham Attah has been off social media for a while but has finally dropped a new photo to the excitement of his fans

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, famous for his breakout role in the movie, Beasts of No Nation, has recently broken his social media hiatus and shared a new photo with his fans.

Abraham Attah Drops New Photo on Instagram Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Attah's signature dreadlocks have grown even longer and now cover most of his face, adding to his already captivating and enigmatic persona. Dressed in a stylish cream-coloured sweater, Attah was photographed sitting with a friend at a restaurant, looking relaxed and confident.

The photo, which has since gone viral on social media, has caused a stir among the actor's fans, who have been eagerly anticipating his return to social media. Since his debut in Beasts of No Nation, Attah has amassed a large following of loyal fans who appreciate his impressive acting skills and charming personality.

Despite being relatively quiet on social media lately, Attah's return has once again put him in the spotlight, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming projects.

Since his breakthrough role in Beasts of No Nation, Attah has continued to impress audiences with his performances in movies such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Tazmanian Devil. His talent and dedication to his craft have made him a rising star in the entertainment industry, and fans are excited to see what he has in store next.

Fans Fawn Over Abraham Attah

maleeksterling said:

Wow long time... any project coming up soon??

alessiagallizugaro commented:

Love the twinning sweater

miagiatrelis_ wrote:

GO ABEEE

Idris Elba Hails Abraham Attah, Reveals He Cried After Watching Beasts Of No Nation

In another story, celebrated Hollywood star Idris Elba has spoken highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to Idris Elba he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of talent.

Meanwhile, in a background story reported by YEN.com.gh, Idris Elba was captured filming a movie on the streets of Ghana as a fan sneaked up to record the moment and share it online.

Source: YEN.com.gh