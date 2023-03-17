Ghanaian musician, Fameye has shared his touching grass-to-grace story, revealing that he was a kindergarten teacher before fame

The musician hilariously recalled how he used to teach the kids local Jama songs, which got on the nerves of the proprietor

He revealed that at the time, he was being paid only GH₵150 and surviving on such money was tough

Ghanaian musician Fameye, in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, shared his story of perseverance and determination on his journey to fame.

The artist, who is best known for his hit song "Nothing I Get," revealed that before his success in music, he was once a kindergarten teacher.

Fameye Recalls Early Days As A Teacher Before Music Photo Source: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Fameye recounted how he taught his pupils local Jama songs, which did not go down well with the school's proprietor. Despite this setback, Fameye was undeterred in his pursuit of music and continued to work hard towards his goals.

The musician shared that during his time as a kindergarten teacher, he was only earning GH₵150, which was barely enough to cover his basic needs. However, his passion for music and determination to succeed kept him going.

The artist reiterated that his journey to fame was not easy, but his unwavering dedication and hard work paid off.

Fameye's fans have taken to social media to praise the artist for sharing his story and inspiring others to follow their dreams. Many have commended him for his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Ghanaians Sympathize With Fameye

Bright Rich-luv Agbagba said:

I was paid similar amount in 2018 at a private school, the school will pay be gh75 and tell me to advice the students to pay their fees...hmm teacher foɔ

Sulleydeman Sulleydeman commented:

So sad, may God deliver everybody from this evil.

SirCourage Kojo West wrote:

Hwe ghc40 all we take before

Source: YEN.com.gh