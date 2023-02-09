Celebrated Hollywood star Idris Elba has spoken highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi based radio station

According to Idris Elba he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation as he commended Abraham Attah for the incredible role he played in the movie and the display of his talent

Meanwhile, int eh background story reported by YEN.com.gh, Idris Elba was captured filming a movie on the streets of Ghana as a fan sneaked to record the moment and share online

Multiple award-winning English actor, Idris Elba, has showered unending praises on Ghana's Abraham Attah for his exceptional role in the 2015 movie Beasts of No Nation.

Idris Elba(left) Abraham Attah (right) at an awards show. Photo Source: Getty Images and IMDb

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM, Idris Elba noted that he was proud of the staunch and talented actor Abraham Attah has become.

He further stated that when he watched the movie for the first time, he shed some tears because of how awestruck he was about Abraham Attah's talent and also since the movie is a sad themed one.

“I shed tears for that movie because that movie is sad, and Abraham Attah is incredible. Abraham Attah has now moved on to bigger and better things, and I’m so proud of him,” he said.

Watch the full video below:

Idris Elba further stated that the Beasts of No Nation movie made him realise that there is a lot of potential on the African continent.

He added that be it Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana or Sierra Leone; there are a lot of talents that have to be unleashed onto major screens and platforms.

Idris Elba caught filming in zongos

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Idris Elba was spotted shooting a movie in a rural area in Ghana. A Ghanaian fan who spotted him in his area took a video and, with excitement, shared it on his TikTok page.

The TikToker did not reveal the name of the neighbourhood in the video; however, details show that it was a Muslim community.

Ghanaians have shown their excitement as they anticipate the release of the movie.

