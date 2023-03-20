Akrobeto and Lil Win participated in a health walk which took place in Aburi over the weekend, and it was all fun and joy

In a video from the event that went viral, the two actors challenged each other in a hilarious dancing contest which entertained a crowd of onlookers

The two veteran actors, after dancing and laughing, embraced each other tightly to the joy of many social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Legendary Ghanaian actors Akrobeto and Lil Win, in a bid to promote healthy living, participated in a health walk that took place over the weekend in Aburi.

Akrobeto and Lil Win go head to head in dancing contest Photo source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The event, organised by Net36 Vista, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity in preventing non-communicable diseases.

The two veteran actors were in high spirits as they joined hundreds of other participants in the early morning walk. A video of the event went viral on social media, showing the actors engaged in a hilarious dancing contest that entertained onlookers.

The good-natured competition saw Akrobeto and Lil Win showing off their moves to the delight of the crowd. As the dance-off ended, the actors embraced each other tightly, bringing joy to the social media users who saw the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many social media users also praised the unity Akrobeto and Lil Win displayed during the health walk. Many folks were happy to see the two actors coming together for a common cause.

Ghanaians Admire Lil Win And Akrobeto

ewurama_incoom commented:

Even Michael Jackson can’t do more than this

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

Eiii, my people won’t kill me . Unity is strength ampa

nyonyoyayra commented:

I love my country, all u need is data to be happy ... it's nice to watch not me watching and laughing like a mumu

Brother Sammy And Lil Win Go Shirtless, Play Like Little Kids In Funny Video

In another story, Gospel artiste Brother Sammy and actor Lil Win were seen in a trending video dancing and jumping like little kids.

The overly excited duo were with another colleague who danced to Brother Sammy's song with them.

Fans of both parties have reacted to the videos and also praised them for having time to have fun and entertain their fans in the process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh