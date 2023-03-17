A gentleman in Ghana has been seen standing in front of a stranger's building for several hours without moving

This got the entire township confused as they thronged to the site of the incident to catch a glimpse for themselves

While some speculate that it had a spiritual connotation, others think it is scientific, while some also say it is a stunt

A video is heaping massive reactions on social media, capturing the moment a man was seen standing immobile in front of a stranger's door.

The incident had drawn the attention of almost an entire community, who were seen talking among themselves as they tried to figure out the meaning of the scene before their eyes.

At the same time, many of them pulled out their phones to record the incident while standing at a safe distance away from the man for an unknown fear.

Ghanaian man immovable

Source: TikTok

While some people suggest that it was a stunt meant to capture the attention of the township and social media, others had other ideas.

According to Cleavelandclinic.org, sudden paralysis is a condition people suffer when something disrupts nerve signals to muscles, and they are unable to make voluntary movements.

However, little material is available on whether the condition can be experienced in a manner that keeps someone standing for hours.

Other rumours had claimed that the gentleman captured in the video had gone to steal when he got frozen by the spiritual powers protecting the house.

Below are other comments from social media users.

@Ahantabroni said:

Just incase you get to meet the owner of that room tag me Abeg I want him to do something for me wai

Pretty Grace indicated:

If Africans can use such powers to develop our Continent then we would be outstanding

Amponsah mentioned:

Please we need the room owner in the Parliament House wai

JOSH stated:

it's paralysis, nothing spiritual here. instead of watching help him out ...

Tosin_eniba added:

Nah who go help me carry mat come to comment section make i sleep nd see more

Watch the video below:

