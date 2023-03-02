Gospel artiste Brother Sammy and actor Lil Win were seen in a trending video dancing and jumping like little kids

The overly excited duo were with another colleague who danced to Brother Sammy's song with them

Fans of both parties have reacted to the videos and also praised them for having time to have fun and entertain their fans in the process

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Lil Win and gospel artiste Brother Sammy were seen dancing in a trending video on Instagram. The duo have spent time together recently and posted funny skits of themselves online.

Brother Sammy danced with Lil Win in a video where they were both shirtless Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Brother Sammy and Lil Win were shirtless and were dancing to his song in circles. They took turns and appeared closer to the camera to make a joke.

Watch Lil Win and Brother Sammy's funny video below:

Fans have reacted to Brother Sammy and Lil Win dancing in the trending video

mzdovebae commented:

Eiii brother Sammy agor) w) wani so paaa

kwasilovejoy commented:

Brother Sammy ne agor) de3

dreamchaser856 commented:

Some àà crying, some 2 àà happy hmm dis life may dr likees daughter soul rip

teestouchgh commented:

Happiness is free

rabbi.fosu commented:

Am happy for you kwadwo nkansah ❤️

iam_ama_ghana commented:

Brother Sammy ankasa comedy fata no paaaa

best_hands_alusystem commented:

The man in Orange it's like i know him from lakeside estate.

hotpower.beatz commented:

Bishop Thunder dance dieer

son_off_jacob commented:

Very nice video and the music too was good

