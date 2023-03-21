2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch has popped up with new beautiful photos from the United States

The photos show the all-grown DJ Switch rocking a pair of shorts in style while posing with swag

The young superstar's photos have garnered loads of reactions from her admirers on social media

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has released new photos from her base in the United States.

The photos shared by the 2017 Talented Kids winner, currently studying at Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angeles, showed her all grown and prettier.

The 15-year-old rocked an off-white t-shirt (blouse) tucked into a pair of ladies' shorts. The shorts, made in black and white colour, had extensions in front of it which she tied into a bow.

DJ Switch got many happy with her latest photos from the US Photo source: @djswitchghana

She stuck her hands into the two pockets on the sides of the shorts. With her hair ruffled, she resembled someone who had just started growing dreadlocks.

In the first photo, DJ Switch posed by leaning back while smiling at the camera. The next slide had the teenager posing with a more serious look with her hands still in her pockets.

Apart from her growth in stature and simple but classy fashion sense, DJ Switch's photos showed her pink lips glowing.

Sharing the photos, DJ Switch wrote:

"SwitchUp people’s mood!!"

See the photos below:

DJ Switch's fans react to her latest photos

The photos shared by DJ Switch triggered massive reactions from her followers. Many were impressed by her growth and good looks.

cristiano_nassr said:

Girl is growing too fast ❤️

c_yeboah sid:

❤️ Your smile, you are growing beautifully oo

seidu4102 said:

I do love your smile

feargod_lamptey said:

You really switchup my mood! why you be switcher bals

confidence_.gh said:

Until we see Wana body lying in the casket, we ain't gonna get tired with the success ❤️keep on switching, Adom Nyame dey❤️

DJ Switch teaches 'obroni' woman in her US School Ghanaian dance

Meanwhile, DJ Switch recently shared a video from the US as she had a fun moment with a woman in her school who she showed how to dance.

The latest video stirred laughter online as many found the woman's dance moves hilarious.

Source: YEN.com.gh