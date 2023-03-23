Afia Schwarzenegger has confessed that Josh Laryea never forced himself on Mzbel amidst her beef with the singer

The controversial actress confessed in the viral video as she revealed the real story behind the accusation

The pastor, who was popular at the time life and career was brought to a standstill after the accusation

Controversial actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger expressed regret over her previous actions against Rev. Josh Laryea and clarified that he never forced himself on Mzbel. She confessed to scheming his downfall with the singer and apologized to the public for her actions.

In a recent video, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Mzbel made false allegations against Josh Laryea out of anger and jealousy. She claimed that the preacher never forced himself on Mzbel and that her accusations were fabricated.

Afia Schwarzenegger further explained that her actions were motivated by her loyalty to Mzbel and helped her tarnish the image of the man of God. She stated that she regrets her actions and is sorry for the harm she caused to his reputation.

She expressed disappointment in herself and hoped to move forward from this incident with a renewed sense of humility and integrity.

What Happened After The Accusation

In 2017, Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel expressed their excitement on social media about the suspension of Rev. Josh Laryea, who was accused of immorality and allegedly forcing himself on Mzbel, a former member of the same church.

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Church Council issued a letter stating that they had removed Rev. Josh Laryea from the pulpit. The pastor went on to establish his church, but his popularity and good name were diminished.

