Ghanaian comedian and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has asked her fan to sell his phone to buy food after he begged her for money

The generous actress was not ready to spend her money on this fan because she felt a person who has money to afford an iPhone could also find food to eat

Ghanaians and fans of the actress have shared their thought on the short conversation after it was posted on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has had her fans reacting to a short conversation with another fan on social media.

The fan mailed the actress and said he was poor and wanted money to buy food for himself.

In the picture posted by the actress, the mail delivered also noted that the message was sent from an iPhone.

Afia Schwarzenegger asked a fan to sell his phone for food after he begged her using an iPhone Photo source: @queenafiaschwarxzenneger

Afia Schwarzenegger, aware of the skyrocketed price of iPhones and knowing it is the most expensive phone brand currently, did not want to fall prey to a scam.

She quickly replied to her fan, telling him to sell the iPhone he was using to buy some food for himself.

See Afia Schwarzenneger's post about her beggar below:

Ghanaians reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger's post and shared their opinions on what she should have done

frankkofidarko_ commented:

How can you be holding an iPhone and claim broke ...this generation kuraa deer daabi...

kateasnomaa15 commented:

But where did he get the money to buy iPhone? Or someone gifted him?

derrick_cobber commented:

Oh sister Afia …iPhone users can’t beg

pharoah.monk commented:

Hahahaha! Shut it down, Queen Afia! lol

Source: YEN.com.gh