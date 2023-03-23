Ghana have opened their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The Black Stars won with a last-minute goal scored by Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Semenyo smashed home in the goal area after a goalmouth melee following a freekick by Mohammed Kudus in the last minute of injury time.

The Black Stars were awarded a freekick in the fifth minute of injury after Joseph Paintsil was fouled on the edge of the Palancas Negras' penalty box.

Kudus whipped in a curled shot which the Angola keeper failed to deal with. After spilling it, a Ghana player tried to scramble it over the line but a defender on the line cleared the ball before it eventually fell to Semenyo.

A video of the goal by Semenyo has sparked reactions. Some Ghanaians have attributed it to Christian Atsu.

