Three hilarious young men who share a striking resemblance with music stars Kidi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise have caused a stir on social media

The young men who identify themselves as the lookalikes of the celebrities had many social media users laughing when a video of them surfaced

In the video, the three guys could be seen making their way through a gate while another young man took a video and cheered them on

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Three young men have caused a stir on social media with their striking resemblance to popular Ghanaian music stars Kidi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise. The trio, who identify themselves as the lookalikes of the famous musicians went viral after a video of them surfaced online.

Kidi lookalike (Left) King Promise lookalike (Middle) Kuami Eugene lookalike (Right) Photo Source: mastershifu_03

Source: TikTok

In the video, the three guys could be seen making their way through a gate while another young man videoed and cheered them on.

The trio strutted confidently with their clothes and hairstyles closely resembling those of their celebrity counterparts. Many social media users were left in stitches, with some even mistaking them for the real deal.

The uncanny resemblance of the three young men to their celebrity doppelgangers was nothing short of remarkable. From their hairstyles to their fashion sense, the lookalikes seemed to have nailed every aspect of their idols' appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Celebrity Lookalikes Spark Reactions

HisRoyal commented:

King promise look alike is real. No different not like the other ones

Cutie Gift 42 wrote:

This king promise really resemble him but other king promise no de3 na pantan S3 kube

Humblestunner20 commented:

This be the real king promise Na the other one deir Mugu

Abdul Jalil Humble said:

This king promise fine pass the other one

Black Sherif Lookalike Pops Up; Video Of Him Singing Like Blacko Causes Stir

In another story, Black Sherif's lookalike has popped up in a video singing just like Blacko, causing a stir amongst netizens.

The young man dressed just like his idol as he had on a big cap, shirt and designer jeans and passionately sang Sherif's verse on the song 'Always'.

The video has stirred hilarious reactions online as folks wondered where all the lookalikes are popping up from.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh