The lookalikes of King Promise And Kuami Eugene have responded to Medikal for insulting them, expressing their frustration at the hate they have received on social media

Medikal previously expressed anger at the lookalike epidemic in the country, describing them as impersonators and advising media houses not to promote them

The two young men questioned Medikal for criticizing them and argued that Medikal enjoyed media attention when he was coming, stating that they deserved attention too

Two young men who identify themselves as the lookalikes of music stars, King Promise and Kuami Eugene, have hit back at rapper Medikal after he insulted them on social media.

The young men expressed their frustration at the hate they had received on social media and called out Medikal for his unfair treatment of them.

King Promise and Kuami Eugene lookalikes (Left) fume at Medikal (Middle) Photo Source: robestgh, lindaosei, (TikTok) amgmedikal (Instagram)

Earlier, Medikal made a video expressing his anger at the lookalike epidemic in the country, describing the lookalikes as impersonators. He advised media houses not to promote them. However, this did not sit well with the two young men who have become social media sensations due to their striking resemblance to popular musicians.

Speaking out against Medikal's comments, the lookalikes of King Promise and Kuami Eugene questioned the rapper for criticizing them and argued that they, too, deserved attention and recognition. They pointed out that Medikal himself had enjoyed media attention when he was coming up in the music industry and argued that they should be given the same opportunity.

The young men also expressed their frustration at the hate they have received on social media, with many people calling them "jobless" and accusing them of trying to ride on the coattails of popular musicians. They argued that they were simply fans of the artists and enjoyed dressing like them and that there was nothing wrong with that.

The lookalikes went on to say that they were not trying to take anything away from the real musicians but rather were just trying to have fun and enjoy themselves. They called on people to be more understanding and accepting of their harmless hobby and to stop spreading hate and negativity online.

Ghanaians React To Lookalike Epidemic

Dada Ba252 said:

Naaa but they are doing dey bore Aswea

Mpare1786 commented:

This guys are right, though finical problem is part but this guys are here to entertain as and make us happy

Yhaarmimi wrote:

They should just sue these guys. It’s getting annoying,

