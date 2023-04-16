A video of military men arresting galamsey operators at River Birim in the Eastern Region has gone viral

In the idea, the military insisted that the young men laugh, and in another part of the video, the officers made the men recite a song about riches

While people think the video is funny, others found it alarming and called on authorities to bring the military men to order

A video of military officers arresting young men who were known to have been mining illegally at a river in Ghana have gone viral.

In the video, the youg men who known in Ghana as 'galamsey operators' were arrested at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern region.

The arrest was done while they were on sight at the River Birim mining gold, as this was evident in how they were dressed and covered in dirt.

The video started with the military insisting that the men laugh. While some ignored the directive, one of the officers approached the men an,d with a fierce voice, told them to laugh.

In another part of the video, the men were seated on the floor, and were directed to sing a song about riches.

Watch videos below of the military arresting galamsey operators in the Eastern Region.

Ghanaians express their displeasure at the conduct of the military

Ghanaians have found the actions of the officers appalling while others also found it hilarious.

asantepedro said:

Wei, u have arrested someone aa what’s the children things for ?

brah_enoch_dereal stated:

May God help our youth; I really feel for these ones, what happens to the gurus that actually have the machines and employed these ones?

frempongritananayaa remarked:

Get them jobs for them to stop polluting our rivers

iamcassie_gh opined:

This is not greediness the citizens are hungry charley…I hardly comment on such videos but, what I have been seeing these days really breaks me.

richlaw_empire said:

Are they going to face the law, or will everything end after that punishment??? Cuz what the police are doing to them doesn’t make sense.

thecobbylexyz commented:

Do we have to joke with this? Just move in, execute the mission and move out... You have to do this? Good moves anyway. My sources tell me more Will be reported soon. It is a Big operation ongoing.

Okyenhene destools Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe over galamsey dealings

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Eastern Region Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin destooled Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe over galamsey dealings in the community.

A report first published by Starr News explained that the Okyenhene directed the immediate and shameful removal of the chief after the council heard allegations of the clandestine activities of the chief.

