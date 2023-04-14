Talented Kidz contestants, Thatness Models, put up a sterling show that is making waves on social media

In a video that is going viral, the group took turns portraying their talent and skill in the art of modelling

Social media users who have watched the video appear to have found it difficult to hold back their reactions

Thatness Models, a group at the Talented Kidz reality show on TV3, are fast becoming an internet sensation, particularly after a video of them surfaced recently on the internet.

The recording shared by TV3 on their verified Facebook handle saw the girls stylishly displaying their moves on the runway.

After individually showcasing their talent and confident walks, they also came together to do a choreography walk, moving their legs and turning their heads in sync.

Thatness Models at Talented Kidz Photo credit: TV3_Ghana

Source: Facebook

What Ghanaians are saying about the Thatness Models on Talented Kidz

The beauty and talent the girls portrayed on the runway got tons of reactions on social media. Check out some of the thoughts Ghanaians have been sharing below.

Laurinda Xolali Adusu-Donkor said:

Wow. So beautiful and perfectly delivered. Just watch your timings. But this is really good. Congratulations.

Victoria Victoria Brabi indicated:

Well done girls . I miss my modeling days...they should learn to walk on imaginary lines.

Portia Anokye mentioned:

I just love them so muchthey are the reason I watch the program. I pray they win

White Prince stated:

Watch the video below:

2018 Talented Kidz winner who got 7-ones in BECE represents PJ at NSMQ 2022

In another story, Samantha Owusu Samuel, the young man dubbed Young King Clef, who took first place in Season 9 of the Talented Kidz reality series on TV3, The National Science and Math Quiz in 2022, saw his school advance to the quarterfinal round thanks in part to Ghana.

Sampah Owusu Samuel and Silas Owusu, another smart young man, represented their school, Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.

Samuel has excelled since the beginning, and in 2018, he won the Talented Kidz competition. He then created a song video named State of Affairs.

Source: YEN.com.gh