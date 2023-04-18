A snippet from actor Ras Nene's new movie, Akacalito, has left many in awe as they marvelled at the creativity of the actor and his crew

A young man shared a 1-minute clip from the film in which Ras Nene and his team were speaking a creative language they had formulated

The language had a mixture of Twi, Ga, Hausa and other unidentified languages, and folks are impressed and showering praises on the actor and his team

A snippet from veteran actor Ras Nene's highly anticipated new movie, Akacalito, has left many in complete awe and admiration as they marvelled at the creativity and ingenuity of the actor and his talented crew.

In a recently shared 1-minute clip from the film, Ras Nene and his team could be seen and heard speaking in a highly unique and creative language that they had formulated specifically for the movie. The language was a creative blend of various Ghanaian languages including Twi, Ga, Hausa and a few unidentified dialects.

The young man who shared the clip on his Twitter page could not contain his excitement and amazement as he praised the team for their talent and creativity in coming up with such a unique language.

The comment section of the post was flooded with praises for the team, with many saying Ras Nene could be the man to revive Kumawood - an industry perceived to be a dying.

Ghanaians Praise Ras Nene

AchiaaAkosua19 wrote:

I love this movie but him using the history in Ghana for this movie could have taken this movie far waaa!

profdublyn_zee commented:

He’s serious. Very innovative. He’s really doing good in his new role.

annodomini23 reacted:

I watched the episode and realised they mixed Ga and Hausa most times.

