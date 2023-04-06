Highlife legend Daddy Lumba and Ghanaian actor Ras Nene have teamed up to give Ghanaians a double dose of classical power and comedy

The two worked together on Daddy Lumba's latest music video for his new song, Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo, which's full video has just been released

Ras Nene could not help but bring his funny antics to brighten the shooting set giving the music video a Kumawood comedy film touch

Since the release of his recent song, Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, with the stage name Daddy Lumba, has been surrounded by many controversies. And hopefully, Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene's, presence in the video will lighten the atmosphere.

Ras Nene's facial expressions and mannerism as the video vixens dance around him is a whole comedy show on their own.

One cannot help themselves against fits of laughter as they watch the award-winning Ras Nene in action with the video vixens on in the set.

Dr Likee: Ras Nene Features In Daddy Lumba's Latest Ofon Music Video photo credit: YouTube / Official Daddy Lumba

Source: Youtube

Daddy Lumba's new song is the perfect shade for haters. And so it was not surprising when some colleagues of his disclosed that he was referring to them in the song.

The hook of the song in the local Twi dialect goes like this:

"Royals don't talk much. People always change. It's only a good-for-nothing person who does pointless things."

In fact, Ras Nene's presence neutralizes the shadiness of the lyrics with his usual comic clowning.

Watch the video below:

Dr Likee was caught enjoying himself in a pool with big girls

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene had sworn to not return to the big city of Accra after enjoying himself at a pool party.

The comedian was videoed having fun on the set of Daddy Lumba's music video, surrounded by voluptuous half-naked women.

As the enjoyment became too much to bear, Ras Nene swore never to come to the capital city.

Daddy Lumba opens up on suffering and says he was bedridden for 5 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has spoken about being ill for over 5 years.

The songwriter detailed how lonely he felt after everyone left him when he fell sick.

