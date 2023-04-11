Ras Nene has released the trailer for his highly anticipated comic movie Akakalito and fans are excited

The popular actor shared the action-packed trailer on his Instagram page and it has garnered a lot of likes and reactions

Akakalito, which is a rendition of the popular Hollywood blockbuster film Apocalypto has been met with high anticipation; the trailer has added to the excitement

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene, has released the trailer for his highly anticipated movie, "Akakalito." The action-packed trailer was shared on the actor's official Instagram page, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response from his fans.

"Akakalito" is a comedic take on the Hollywood blockbuster "Apocalypto" and is set to feature Ras Nene's signature humour and acting skills. The film has been in the works for some time and fans of the actor have highly anticipated its release.

The trailer, which features a jungle setting, follows Ras Nene and his team as they battle for superiority. The actor's comedic antics came into play, resulting in a series of hilarious moments. The trailer has been praised for its exceptional production quality and fans are excitedly anticipating its release.

Ras Nene has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, gaining popularity for his comic relief performances in movies and TV shows. His social media presence has also played a significant role in his success, with the actor amassing a large following on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

The release of the "Akakalito" trailer has been a significant milestone for the actor, with fans expressing excitement and anticipation at the movie's official release. The comment section of the actor's Instagram post was filled with praises and positive feedback from fans who could not wait to see the entire film.

Ras Nene is one of the top products of Kumawood. Aside from him, there are other renowned movie stars.

Fans Praise Ras Nene

kwesiokawa wrote:

You guys are taken this to another level great great job! Man of the moment

yagsneop commented:

Bro hard work go make you proud soon

arhmxtrvnq said:

@official_ras_nene upload for Netflix too errh It’s only a suggestion I’m making

