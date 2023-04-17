Wayoosi, in a beautiful video he shared on his YouTube channel, partook in a lovely Flip The Bottle game with his wife, Evelyn Owusu

The adorable couple wagered money on the challenge with the winner of each flip receiving a reward

They played and laugh as they challenged each other, warming the hearts of social media users who saw the video

Veteran Kumawood actor, Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, has melted hearts on social media with a delightful video he shared on his YouTube channel. The talented actor and his wife, Evelyn Owusu, partook in a fascinating game of Flip The Bottle, and it was simply magical.

Wayoosi and beautiful wife all loved up. Photo Source: Wayoosi TV

In the captivating video, the charming couple wagered some money on the challenge, with each winner of a flip receiving a reward. Wayoosi and his beautiful wife were fully immersed in the game and their enthusiasm was infectious. They played and laughed. As they challenged each other, their chemistry was palpable.

Wayoosi, who is known for his hilarious skits and impeccable comic timing, showed off his competitive streak in the game, but it was his wife, Evelyn, who stole the show. Her infectious smile and radiant personality lit up the video and left viewers feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

The couple's playful banter and obvious love for each other had social media users gushing over their relationship. Comments flooded in from all over the world, with many praising the couple for their genuine love and affection towards each other.

Ghanaians Admire Wayoosi And Wife

SEIDU ALHASSAH commented:

The way wayoosi is making his wife happy is good paaa. Our wives need time and they deserve to be happy always...May your love grow beautifully in the hand of God almighty.

Official Kojo Dosted TV wrote:

It's good to forget our problems sometimes and make ourselves happy because happiness is free, much love Snr and wife

Prince Ibraham Mensah said:

Wifey is like Nana Ama McBrown. Funny, loving, beautiful and humble.

