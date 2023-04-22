Nana Ama McBrown, in a TikTok video, looked stunning as she flaunted her beautiful makeup look and curly hair

In the video, the actress was seated in a chair whiles a makeup artiste polished her face and made sure her looks were on point

The video garnered lots of views and lots of reactions from followers of the actress, who admired her beauty and personality

Ghanaian actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown, has wowed her fans with her latest beauty look in a recent TikTok video. The video, which has gone viral on social media, showcases McBrown's stunning makeup and curly hair.

Nana Ama McBrown getting make-up done (Left, Right), McBrown (Middle) Photo Source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

The award-winning actress, who is known for her dynamic personality and exceptional acting skills, was captured in the video seated in a chair as a makeup artist worked on her face. The makeup artist carefully applied foundation, eye makeup, and lipstick to create a flawless finish that accentuated McBrown's natural beauty.

What sets the video apart, however, is McBrown's curly hair, which added a touch of glamour and sophistication to her overall look. The actress radiated confidence and grace as she flaunted her stunning beauty.

The video has since garnered widespread attention and admiration from fans and followers alike. Many took to social media to express their admiration for McBrown's beauty and style. Some fans praised her for being a source of inspiration, while others simply marvelled at her stunning looks.

Fans Of McBrown Admire Her

tillybabe63 said:

You look sooooo beautiful love you ❤

user9691626606019 commented:

Empress One i like your hair

Amah Odofo Asuah wrote:

you looked like oh- my -hair,wow my never aging queen. please let me be your 'aaaaaaw' servant

Efoyere Baakop3 commented:

Nana pls when r u dashing out some hair unit. Am in oooo lol

Source: YEN.com.gh