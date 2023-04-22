Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, in a beautiful video that surfaced online, happily ate a bowl of rice and soup

The loveable musician could not hold his joy whiles enjoying the meal and praised the woman who prepared the food

Fans of the music star were happy about the video and dropped words of admiration for him

Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy, has sparked reactions on social media after a heartwarming video surfaced online of him enjoying a delicious bowl of rice and soup.

Stonebwoy eating rice Photo Source: STONEBWOY

Source: TikTok

In the video, the "Putuu" hitmaker was seen beaming with joy as he savoured the scrumptious meal, which was lovingly prepared by a woman he admired very much.

The affable musician could not contain his excitement as he dug into the meal, giving praises to the talented cook for the delicious dish. The video, which has since gone viral, has warmed the hearts of many fans who cannot get enough of Stonebwoy's infectious charm.

In the clip, Stonebwoy appeared to be in high spirits, and his infectious laughter and warm smile only added to the beauty of the moment. Fans of the talented artiste have taken to social media to express their admiration for him, with many commenting on how down-to-earth and relatable he was. The down-to-earth musician has often shown his humble nature and love for humanity, often donating to the needy and showing love to others.

Fans Of Stonebwoy Admire Him

Director Zizy commented:

The king is in town enjoyment

stevo_stephen!128 wrote:

bhim Rice and stew

Vonna commented:

My FavCan never skip your video, Happy hearing you speaking Ga..we really Love you and your music Stonebwoy

AmaBeauty23 reacted:

long life my kingmore strength

