A street hawker took Nana Ama McBrown by surprise with his eloquence and solid American accent

The young man complimented her and pleaded with her to gift him GH¢50 since he had made low sales that day

The video brought smiles on the faces of many people as they claimed the young man would be a brilliant broadcaster

A street hawker swept actress and media presenter Nana Ama McBrown off her feet with his superb American accent and eloquence in the English language.

Nana Ama McBrown and a street hawker in Accra. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

The Empress was driving on the streets of Accra when she rolled down her side of the window. A few hawkers noticed her and rushed to the car.

However, one young man caught the attention of The Empress with how well he spoke English.

He told her how beautiful she was and hinted that she was born on this earth to act because she does it so well.

Mrs McBrown-Mensah was taken aback such that she was speechless and laughed in disbelief.

The young man went on to plead with her to gift him GH¢50 since sales for that day were nothing to write home about.

When she drove off from the scene, she said she could not believe the young man had charmed her with his accent and words.

See the hilarious video below of a street hawker impressing Nana Ama McBrown with his American accent and perfect English grammar.

Ghanaians amazed by the young man's accent and eloquence

Many people who saw the video were impressed by the street hawker's eloquence and accent such that they prayed for him to find his destiny helper.

Others also stated that he would be a great radio presenter considering the exceptional voice he has.

See selected comments below:

bettybills453:

I love the way he speaks the English WOW

DJ Nate GH:

Dude will be thinking, damnn I should have asked for a 200 instead

SeedorfGh:

Honestly the guy needs some recognition @Nana A. McBrown pls locate him and change his life lesson learnt today-never underestimate anyone

Linford Manison:

I think this guy will be one of the greatest radio personalities if he’s given the opportunity

ZoeyNeJoey_Maame:

He's so eloquent. Woooow

luckysefadzi1:

His English is really Englishing for me

Tesytrends:

It's the accent for me

Ode:

All these words for Ghc 50.00. This guy can rap ladies papapa

Kofi Kinaata:

He can be a voice over artiste nice n presentable voice there

Kumchacha fails to impress McBrown with his English

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha tried to impress Nana Ama McBrown by speaking English.

His failure to do so left the actress bursting out with laughter. She stated that if he were to be charged a fine for any time he spoke English, he would pay a lot.

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section.

