The beautiful young girl walked majestically in her elegant dress, leaving many social media users in awe

Netizens were surprised to see the young lady from the TV show growing up so quickly, expressing their admiration for her

Talented Kidz star, Nakeeyat, has sparked reactions on social media after being spotted in a stunning corset dress that showcased her growing height.

Nakeeyat during Talented Kidz (Middle), Nakeeyat all grown up (Left, Right) Photo Source: real_nakeeyat

Source: TikTok

The young lady, who first gained national attention with her captivating performances on the popular TV show, has continued to wow audiences with her exceptional talent and infectious personality.

However, it was her latest appearance in the beautiful corset dress that left fans and social media users in awe. Nakeeyat walked majestically in the elegant outfit, exuding confidence and grace while flaunting her impressive height.

Many fans expressed their admiration for the young star's stunning look, with some noting how much she has grown up since her first appearance on Talented Kidz.

Nakeeyat Sparks Reactions

meenahblinks commented:

This girl grew up right in front of us

❤BABY GIRLwrote:

Want u to be the wife of the president in future, claim it and u will be the first lady of Ghana

nanaamaasonaba also said:

My girl growing very beautifully

ewurama245 wrote:

Front and back. I was like this when she was on talented kids. I'm still like this. Good job girl. Much love

Opaque_iron reacted:

Eii, what has she been eating. She just grew past me that watched her playing around

Source: YEN.com.gh