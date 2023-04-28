Actor and politician John Dumelo, in a TikTok video, flaunted his handsome lookalike son and had peeps gushing over him

In the video, Dumelo could be seen holding the little chap from behind, holding his hands and doing a little dance with him

Fans and followers of the actor were happy to see the video and pointed out how much the pair looked alike

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has recently taken to social media to flaunt his handsome lookalike son in a TikTok video, causing a stir amongst his fans and followers.

John Dumelo Flaunts Handsome Son Photo Source: realjohndumelo

Source: TikTok

The short clip shows Dumelo holding his little boy from behind and swaying to the music with him, showcasing their charming father-son bond. Fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance between the two, with many gushing over their adorable appearance.

Dumelo, who has built a successful career in the entertainment industry, has always been a favourite amongst his fans, with his natural charm and charisma on and off screen. He has also made a name for himself in politics, running for the parliamentary seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in 2020.

The 36-year-old actor has been a staple in Ghana's film industry for over a decade, starring in hit movies such as "The Prince Bride" and "Ties That Bind." He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as "One Night in Vegas" and "Perfect Picture."

Fans Of Dumelo Gush Over TikTok Video

Geena commented:

The boy is so cute

Azwimbavhi Eunice Munzhedzi reacted:

Mr Dumelo you look good my legend

user4591847083870 commented:

like father like son

Nadianasseh wrote:

he wears his fathers top so Nice

