In a TikTok video, Nana Ama McBrown participated in the viral Unavailable dance challenge with Ras Nene and a few members of his crew

The actress, Ras Nene and his associates happily jammed to Davido's hit song Unavailable and looked like they were greatly enjoying themselves

The video has pleased fans of both McBrown and Ras Nene, who admired their dance moves and reacted to some of their funny antics

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has once again set the internet ablaze with her incredible dance moves. In a recent TikTok video, the popular actress was seen participating in the viral Unavailable dance challenge with Ras Nene and a few members of his crew.

Nana Ama McBrown (Left) doing the viral dance with Dr Likee (Right) and crew Photo Source: iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, showed McBrown and Ras Nene happily jamming to Davido's hit song, Unavailable. The two stars were seen displaying some of their best dance moves and looked like they were greatly enjoying themselves.

In the video, McBrown and Ras Nene could be seen in a fun-filled moment dancing energetically to the beat of the music. The two stars appeared to be in sync, as they moved their bodies in a coordinated manner.

The video has been well-received by fans of both McBrown and Ras Nene, who have taken to social media to express their admiration of their dance moves. Many fans have praised the duo for their impressive performance. Others teased Ras Nene for some of his unconventional dance moves, which added a bit of hilarity to the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

McBrown And Ras Nene Spark Reactions

adepapriscy7 commented:

Wat is Aka doing

channy reacted:

As if @Dr likee is going give someone k)to eii

_ms.fynn also wrote:

Uncle in the white and black trousers eyaaaa

Kelly_Nelly reacted:

But why did I start laughing immediately Aka appeared

Nana Ama McBrown's Car Gets Surrounded By Large Crowd, They Show Her Love In Video

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video shared on her TikTok page, got surrounded by a large crowd of people who were excited to see her.

The actress was in her vehicle as she exchanged pleasantries with both the young and the old as they expressed their admiration for her.

The video went viral on social media and had folks pointing out how blessed and respected McBrown was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh