Actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo has announced he’s going back for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Earlier reports indicated he had ditched that seat for a relatively safe seat in the Volta Region

Dumelo, during the 2020 polls, lost to the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan after he polled 37,778 of the valid votes against her 39,851 votes

John Setor Dumelo has announced he’s returning to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dumelo, widely seen as the best bet to win the seat, was said to have abandoned it for a relatively safer seat in the Volta Regional ‘World Bank’ of the NDC.

John Dumelo narrowly lost 2020 parliamentary elections

He polled 37,778 of the valid votes against the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan’s 39,851 votes during the 2020 general elections.

John is expected to face stiff competition from fellow actor Fred Nuamah who has also expressed interest in the seat.

John Dumelo returns to Ayawaso West Wuogon

Making the announcement in a social media post on his handle, he said the decision was made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

“After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This is the second coming,” he posted.

Netizens have been reacting to the development, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@the_marcoli_boy

We were close last time, let's win the seat this time

@Kemzy_0

Considering how disappointed most Ghanaians are in the NPP, it will have an effect on most of their Seats. Dumelo has a huge chance winning in 2024

@the_marcoli_boy

Honestly you should have gone to your hometown but still vim dey since you consulted God hmm

@Jimmy_Al_James

It’s strategic. The NDC will need numbers in parliament. His hometown seat will definitely go to NDC irrespective of who runs. However, winning AWW which is an NPP seat will help the NDC in parliament. Plus he’s the only candidate who can likely win them that seat.

@sheshoaa

People of Guan and Sall needed you more....but all the same best of luck

@SaiahXp

That’s what I’m talking about. I’ve been waiting all week for this. John, I’m with you .

@KhaySwatson

We go again but this time around it’s a win All the best Senior

@great_addison

This time round, you're winning. How I wished you were in my constituency, Ayawaso Central. I have so much love, respect, and belief in you, and I'm really concerned about your policy on how house owners charge for room renting. We're really going through it. Fight for us. Thanks

