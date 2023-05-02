Actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video shared on her TikTok page, pulled up at a shop in her expensive Range Rover and bonded with the workers

The lovable actress, upon entering the shop, heard Kojo Antwi's Akwanoma being played and danced joyfully to the tune

The elated workers at the shop cheered her on as she danced in her gorgeous leopard print silk outfit

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has warmed hearts on social media after she was seen bonding with workers at a local shop in a video posted on her TikTok page.

In the clip, the actress pulled up in her expensive Range Rover at the shop where the sweet melody of Kojo Antwi's Akwanoma was playing in the background.

Upon hearing the tune, the actress, who was wearing a stunning leopard print silk outfit, broke into a joyful dance, swaying her hips and throwing her hands in the air. The workers at the shop were quick to join in the fun, cheering her on as she danced to the music.

The video has gone viral, with many social media users praising Nana Ama McBrown for her down-to-earth personality and relatable nature. The actress, who has a massive following on TikTok, is known for posting entertaining videos that showcase her bubbly personality and infectious energy.

Nana Ama McBrown has been a celebrated figure in Ghana for many years now. She is known for her acting skills, TV hosting and philanthropy. Her latest video has once again shown that she is not just a superstar but also a relatable and approachable person who loves to interact with ordinary people.

Nana Ama McBrown wins admirers

Many social media users took to the comment section of the TikTok post to shower praises on McBrown, expressing their love for her.

Apple said:

3,000 talents in one person

antonny421 reacted:

Looking nice

Akua_seal commented:

McBrown is a whole mood

MZ DEE wrote:

This woman like hype. U can never be sad around her

Source: YEN.com.gh