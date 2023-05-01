Ghanaian actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown showed off her famous enhanced figure in an old video that has social media users talking

The adoring entertainer sported a form-fitting dress accentuating her attention-grabbing assets while dancing to rapper Medical's song titled Nyame

Fans, especially men, trooped to the comment section in droves to react to the clip of McBrown showing off

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Top-tier actress and presenter Nama Ama McBrown showed off her famous enhanced figure and dance moves in a re-emerged video on the internet.

The clip in which the Ghanaian television personality gives a take on rapper Medikal's Nyame song resurfaced after she premiered her highly anticipated debut show dubbed Onua Showtime with McBrown on Media General's Onua TV on Sunday, April 30.

Nana Ama McBrown exudes confidence in old video

The Onua TV star showed off her charming physique in the footage shared on YouTube by blogger ENTAMOTY.

Nana Ama McBrown dances to Medikal's Nyame song in old video. Photo credit: ENTAMOTY/iamamamcbrown/anapuafm.com.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Nana Ama McBrown Shows Dance Moves in Her Plush Room After Court Case,'' the blogger gave context to the footage.

While the clip is an old video of McBrown displaying her dance moves, netizens reacted to the footage on YouTube and elsewhere on the internet.

Watch the old video of McBrown dancing below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's dance video

Abednego Sowah commented:

Well, Nana Ama, blessings every day

Asana Salifu posted:

Everything media Mtwww.

Abednego Sowah said:

Woman, mijn good wishes to your families blessed lovely, truly speaking with peace. But please, she, I wouldn't forget about your great work movement, sweet mum.

Purple Katakyie reacted:

Nana Ama, you see, nobody can beat Jehovah oo. You went for a but surgery, but you see, you can never do anantuo surgery. Wona wo hye ho no.Wonan na ayi ne ho nketenkete paa no.

Rose Takyiwaa posted:

ObaaYaa Maame I love you waaaa

Addo Thomas commented:

Nana Ama always on point.

Nadia Huari reacted:

''Waa see. fake nyash everywhere. No more natural.''

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in elaborate Kente dress for Onua Showtime

Still on the actress, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in a stylish dress as she hosted the first episode of her new show on Onua TV.

The famous fashion figure in Ghana attended the popular show in a stylish three-quarter sleeve Kente outfit.

The colourful kente fabric used to create the corseted orange dress was also utilised to create the button-down top and belt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh