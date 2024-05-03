A video of a Ghanaian woman living abroad lamenting over the language barrier overseas has popped up

The woman in the video candidly stated that she struggles to hear when the white people in her country of residence speak

Some netizens living abroad in the comment section shared similar experiences

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has voiced her frustration over the difficulty in understanding the slurred speech of people residing in her current country of residence.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady identified as @Sokobre_gh stated that she struggled to hear her neighbours, friends and colleagues when they spoke.

The pretty young lady recounted several instances where she engaged in conversations but could not make meaning out.

Netizens react to video

Her video has sparked online reactions, with netizens expressing varied opinions.

Others also shared similar experiences on the matter.

@Sikamaame wrote:

"Brofo nti me ntumi nka me feelings."

@Tonyaayo wrote:

"My manager thinks I’m a quiet person. Hmm nsempii."

@Akosua Boatemaa Asuming wrote:

"One of my managers asked me a question, and I said very soon, not knowing he was asking 'how are you'?"

@Gazy Ben wrote:

"Thank God I’m not de only going through it in the USA, n the funny part is when u also speak they be like Whaat? No body understand each other meanwhile it’s de same English."

@Tulip wrote:

"My first day in UK, national express driver made an announcement in the car, then I asked my wife, aah what language is he using, she responded English, I said eeiii 3nea 3b3yir3 woho oo."

@EL Maestro wrote:

"My headache oooo interview paaaa den pardon pardon like 40 tyms and dey asked me am I having an ear problem."

