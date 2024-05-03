Global site navigation

Ghanaian Woman Abroad Opens Up About Struggles Abroad: "I Struggle To Hear When They Speak"
People

Ghanaian Woman Abroad Opens Up About Struggles Abroad: "I Struggle To Hear When They Speak"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • A video of a Ghanaian woman living abroad lamenting over the language barrier overseas has popped up
  • The woman in the video candidly stated that she struggles to hear when the white people in her country of residence speak
  • Some netizens living abroad in the comment section shared similar experiences

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has voiced her frustration over the difficulty in understanding the slurred speech of people residing in her current country of residence.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady identified as @Sokobre_gh stated that she struggled to hear her neighbours, friends and colleagues when they spoke.

Ghanaian woman abroad opens up about struggles abroad
Photos of a Ghanaian women lamenting over language barrier abroad Source: @Sokobre_gh
Source: TikTok

The pretty young lady recounted several instances where she engaged in conversations but could not make meaning out.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Her video has sparked online reactions, with netizens expressing varied opinions.

Others also shared similar experiences on the matter.

@Sikamaame wrote:

"Brofo nti me ntumi nka me feelings."

@Tonyaayo wrote:

"My manager thinks I’m a quiet person. Hmm nsempii."

@Akosua Boatemaa Asuming wrote:

"One of my managers asked me a question, and I said very soon, not knowing he was asking 'how are you'?"

@Gazy Ben wrote:

"Thank God I’m not de only going through it in the USA, n the funny part is when u also speak they be like Whaat? No body understand each other meanwhile it’s de same English."

@Tulip wrote:

"My first day in UK, national express driver made an announcement in the car, then I asked my wife, aah what language is he using, she responded English, I said eeiii 3nea 3b3yir3 woho oo."

@EL Maestro wrote:

"My headache oooo interview paaaa den pardon pardon like 40 tyms and dey asked me am I having an ear problem."

GH lady recently relocates abroad, laments over cold weather

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported a story about a Ghanaian lady who recently relocated abroad and expressed regret.

The lady in the video disclosed that her greatest wish has been to travel abroad; however, the harsh weather has left her with regrets.

