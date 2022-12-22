YEN.com.gh has announced the winners of its maiden YEN Entertainment Awards

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Black Sherif, and Ras Nene are among the winners after topping their various categories following weeks of voting

See below for the full list of the winners for all the categories of awards which were up for grabs

The maiden edition of YEN.com.gh's YEN Entertainment Awards has come to a close with fans choosing their favourite stars in different categories.

Dubbed YEAs 2023, the awards sought to reward celebrities and other entertainers for their sterling works within the year under review.

Fans were given the opportunity to select their best stars in 10 different categories. The results have been collated and winners have been announced after weeks of voting.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Ras Nene, and Kwadwo Sheldon are among the winners.

Below is the full list of winners for the various categories.

1. Male Artiste Of The Year - Black Sherif

Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif came tops in the Male Artiste Of The Year category ahead of Sarkodie, KiDi, Camidoh, and Stonebwoy.

Black Sherif goes home with the MaleArtiste Of The Year at YEN Entertainment Awards

2. Female Artiste Of The Year - Diana Hamilton

Even though she faced stiff competition from Wendy Shay, Gyakie, Cina Soul, and MzVee, Diana Hamilton emerged as the Female Artiste Of The Year.

Diana Hamilton is the Female Artiste Of The Year at the YEN Entertainment Awards

3. Actor Of The Year - Lil Win

The Kumawood industry may not be vibrant but one of its biggest stars, Lil Win, is still dominating the movie scene.

Lil Win pipped stalwarts John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Van Vicker, and Mawuli Gavor to win the Best Actor Of The Year.

Lil Win won ahead of John Dumelo, Van Vicker, Adjetey Anang, and Mawuli Gavor

4. Actress Of The Year - Jackie Appiah

Star actress Jackie Appiah had a wonderful year and she climaxed as the Best Actress at YEN Entertainment Awards.

She topped Lydia Forson, Yvonne Nelson, Naa Ashorkor, and Adoma to win.

Jackie Appiah has emerged as the Actress of the Year at YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

5. Most Stylish Female Celeb - Nana Ama McBrown

With the array of beauties and fashionistas competing, this was always going to be a tough one but Nana Ama McBrown took the vote.

She won ahead of Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, Zynnell Zuh, and Nana Akua Addo.

See some of her fashion styles in these photos.

Nana Ama McBrown had great 'slaying' moments and has been rewarded

6. Most Stylish Male Celeb - James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner has been a style inspiration for many years as captured in these five photos.

He pipped his colleague Tosweet Annan as well as Cheddar, KOD, and Osebo The Zaraman to win the Most Stylish Male Celeb Of The Year award.

James Gardiner won ahead of Osebo and others

7. Social Media Star (YouTube) - Kwadwo Sheldon

Influencer Kwadwo Sheldon got the award for the Social Media Star (YouTube) category.

His contenders were Wode Maya, Sweet Adjeley, Ama Governor, and Jessica Opare-Saforo.

Kwadwo Sheldon emerged as the favourite YouTuber for the year

8. Social Media Star (TikTok) - Erkuah Official

Erkuah Official had an amazing year becoming a breakout star on TikTok where she was, at a point, the most followed Ghanaian.

Her hard work saw her winning this category ahead of Asantewaa, Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, and Jackline Mensah.

Erkuah Official won the Social Media Star (Tik Tok) category

9. Social Media Star (Twitter) - Kwadwo Sheldon

It was a double victory for Kwadwo Sheldon. Aside from winning the Social Media Star (YouTube), Sheldon won the Social Media Star (Twitter) category too.

For Twitter, he won against Kalyjay, Serwaa Amihere, Mempeasem President, and Sneaker Nyame.

Kwadwo Sheldon had a double triumph at the YEN Entertainment Awards

10. Comedian Of The Year - Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

In a tough category, high-flying actor and skit maker Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee won.

He won ahead of Clemento Suarez, Comedian Waris, OB Amponsah, SDK, and Heiress Jacinta, the only female on the list who had earlier vowed to pip the guys to the award.

Ras Nene emerged with the Comedian Of The Year award at YEN Entertainment Awards

11. Celebrity Changemaker - Stonebwoy

For his philanthropic works with his Livingstone Foundation, Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was voted as the Celebrity Changemaker Of The Year.

Nana Ama McBrown, Kojo Jones, and Tracey Boakye were the other nominees.

Stonebwoy has been rewarded for his philanthropy

YEN Entertainment Awards 2023

The YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 is organised by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's topmost entertainment website.

The awards recognised and rewarded the most brilliant Ghanaian entertainers, from those who made us laugh and cry to those whose actions changed Ghana for the better.

The 11-category YEN Entertainment Awards honoured actors/actresses, musicians, comedians, and social media stars, among others.

Fans had the chance to vote for their favourite stars to win. Voting opened on December 1 and ended on December 20.

