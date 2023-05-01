Ras Nene, Wode Maya and Senior Man Layla shot a funny skit together, which got folks laughing heartily

Many fans were excited to see the trio together and expressed excitement at the unity and support among the YouTube sensation

In the skit, Layla was supposed to take a photo of Wode Maya, Ras Nene and friends but got distracted by a curvy lady passing by

YouTube sensations Ras Nene, Wode Maya and Senior Man Layla recently teamed up to create a hilarious skit that had fans in stitches. The trio, who are known for their unique sense of humour, collaborated to produce a rib-cracking video that left fans laughing heartily.

Fans were thrilled to see the three popular YouTubers come together and expressed their excitement on social media. Many praised the unity and support shown among the trio, noting that their collaboration was long overdue.

The skit, which was shot in Kumasi, featured Layla as a cameraman tasked with taking a photo of Wode Maya, Ras Nene and their friends. However, things quickly took a hilarious turn when Layla got distracted by a curvaceous lady passing by and decided to take photos of her instead.

The comedic timing of the trio was on full display as they delivered their lines flawlessly, making the skit even more entertaining. To top it all off, the skit was accompanied by the trending parody song Camera Man by fellow comedian and skit maker SDK.

Fans of the trio were thrilled by the skit and took to social media to express their delight.

Ras Nene, Wode Maya And Senior Man Layla Excite Fans

arafat2 commented:

that's my man wode Maya Aya maya

WillievansGh wrote:

Wode Maya❤️

bickjo1 reacted:

l can't stop laughing Gyimmii saaaaa

Quami Machete said:

I swear @seniorman Layla won this trend

