The mother of Ernest Nuamah has opened up about the childhood of the FC Nordsjælland player

In an interview, Regina Nuamah admitted that she initially opposed her son's quest to become a footballer

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped on the player for making his mom proud

The mother of talented Ghanaian footballer player, Ernest Nuamah has expressed delight over how her son has transformed beautifully over the years.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of KING EBEN TV, Regina Nuamah said her son's childhood was not something she was proud of, particularly because he was academically poor and couldn't even speak good English.

Ernest Nuamah's mum speaks on son's playing career Photo credit:nana_nuamah10/Twitter @King Eben TV/ YouTube

She said for that reason she didn't want her son to focus his attention on becoming a footballer but rather spend time studying his books.

"To be very frank, Nana(Ernest Nuamah) was not intelligent as a child and because of that I didn't like the idea of him becoming a footballer."

Regina Nuamah said the turning point in his son's life however came when he was sent to a football academy by a foreign scout.

Now, the middle-aged mother who owns a provision store is delighted over how the academy has groomed her son to become a better person and footballer.

"Recently, when he came home, some white guys came to buy some items and I called on him to talk to them since I cannot speak the English language, after he served them, I surprisingly asked him how he is now able to speak very fluently in the English language."

The mother expressed optimism that his son will soon get a major breakthrough in his career and play for one of the biggest teams in Europe.

The 19-year-old has meanwhile been called up by coach Chris Hutton, into the senior national team, for Ghana's African Cup qualifying campaign

Watch video below

Ghanaians react to the comments by Ernest Nuamah's mother

Social mother users who reacted to the video commended the woman for allowing her son to pursue his dreams.

Kwasi Morgan revealed:

God bless every mum. Proud mother

Eunice Dansoa commented:

Father hear my cry too

Eric Owusu added:

Lovely, we thank God!! God bless you Mama and your son Nuamah, may he go extremely far in his chosen career

