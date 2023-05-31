A video of a handsome KNUST student eating gari and beans as he prepares to go for lectures has cracked ribs online

The young man told his roommate that eating the gob3 very early sustains you throughout the day

Peeps who reacted to the video laughed at the comments of the young student

A student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is trending after a video of him eating gari and beans, popularly known as 'gob3' went viral.

The video that has been sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, began with his roommate acting surprised after chancing on him eating the popular dish very early in the morning.

KNUST student explaining why is earning gob3 in the morning Photo credit:@kingwaza_/TikTok

In a bid to show proof, he recorded the moment and questioned his friend on why he would eat this heavy meal as early as 8 AM.

The young student who acted calm in response replied that eating gob3 that early would sustain and prevent him from going hungry throughout the day.

He revealed that he will return from lectures at 5 pm and hence needed to fill his belly, so he gets the energy to carry on with the day's activities

"This be charger, oo I go return after 5pm" he told his friend.

At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 500 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comment by the KNUST student

Peep who reacted to the video laughed off at the comments of the young student with many wondering whether he is a hall resident of republic hall.

Hennessy asked:

He dey Republic anaa

Curly Jay added:

Sia he Dey trend ooo

Nana Akua8531 indicated:

charger ampa

James indicated:

Queens gob3 anaa

