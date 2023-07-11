Yvonne Nelson's parody Twitter account caused confusion and fear with a cryptic birthday wish to Sarkodie, urging an apology to womanhood

The tweet generated uncertainty and speculation among readers, who were confused about the account's authenticity

This incident coincides with the buzz surrounding the viral book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," where Nelson accuses Sarkodie of impregnating her

Yvonne Nelson's parody account on Twitter has left many users perplexed and alarmed after it extended birthday wishes to Sarkodie while including a strong and enigmatic message.

The tweet, posted from the handle @iamnotyvonne, caused a momentary wave of fear and confusion among readers who were uncertain of the account's authenticity and intentions.

The tweet read,

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MICHAEL @sarkodie . STAY BLESSED. THIS IS THE RIGHT TIME TO RENDER THE APOLOGY TO WOMANHOOD. I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON."

Parody account of Yvonne wishes Sark happy birthday

Source: UGC

The cryptic nature of the message further added to the perplexity surrounding the situation. Below are some comments YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the post.

@Bernise_doe indicated:

Happy birthday to him, my only wish for him this birthday is to win the Grammy award.

@odeiBenjamin4 commented:

Yvonne I know you still love Sark so please throw all the past away and move on wai, love is a chance you can score it or loose it so please know it that you have loose it and doesn't mean loosing it is not an end of your life wai another chance will surely come love you sister

Why the tweet by Yvonne Nelson's parody account is generating reactions

This incident follows the recent buzz surrounding the viral book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which has gained significant attention due to Yvonne Nelson's accusations against Sarkodie.

The book delves into sensitive topics, particularly alleging that Sarkodie impregnated her and failed to provide support during the subsequent pregnancy termination process.

In response to Yvonne Nelson's claims, Sarkodie released a song titled "Try Me," which has garnered significant traction and resonance within the online community.

Yvonne Nelson's old tweet of her wishing Sarkodie on his birthday emerges

Meanwhile, an old tweet of the Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson celebrating Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gone viral on social media.

The tweet, dated July 11, 2021, was posted at 9:31 am, a day after Sarkodie celebrated his 32nd birthday.

In the post, Yvonne Nelson shared a much more recent photo of herself and the Tema-based rapper at an event.

In the post, she wrote to the 'Countryside' hitmaker:

Happy Birthday Michael @sarkodie stay blessed

