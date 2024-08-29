Black Sherif has garnered five hundred million hits on the music streaming service Boomplay

The streaming company confirmed that the 22-year-old Ghanaian youngster is the first ever to reach the milestone

This feat comes ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album, expected to drop before the year ends

Multiple award-winning musician Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, has become the first Ghanaian artiste to surpass five hundred million streams on the Boomplay music streaming service.

The 22-year-old's enviable milestone comes a few months away from his newly announced sophomore album.

He has been the platform's most streamed artiste thanks to his high-striding debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which has been streamed over 300 million times.

Last year, the top three most streamed songs on the platform, including Oh Paradise, Konongo Zongo, and Country Side, all came from his camp.

The album, released in 2022, catapulted him to global stardom and helped him win the BET award for Best International Flow.

Black Sherif has also gained significant traction on other streaming platforms. As of March 2024, the album had already raked in a billion streams across all platforms.

Ghanaians hail Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered a few fan comments in reaction to Black Sherif's new career milestone.

@Amgsarkcess said:

"he doesn’t chase records,records chase him🐐"

@iamMrMarfo wrote:

"Just boom play or all platforms because this is crazy 😳"

@the_middle_boy noted:

"And shatta is here dragging someone over article somebody type....smh"

@kojoayitey remarked:

"Oh, Iron Boy KK! Congratulations... now unto the sophomore album."

@KojoWud_ added:

"when it comes to numbers nobody touching black sherif"

Black Sherif gets a million subscribers on YouTube

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had hit 1 million subscribers on the video streaming platform YouTube with just 67 videos uploaded to his channel.

His first massive YouTube hit was just three years ago, with his song 'First Sermon, ' which racked up 4.2 million views. He is one of three Ghanaian artists, including Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, who achieved that feat.

