An ardent fan of Yvonne Nelson has released a diss track for Sarkodie

The rapper said Sarkodie should have acted maturely in the wake of his feud with Yvonne Nelson

Netizens who reacted to the song praised the rapper for his show of creativity

An up-and-coming rapper has recorded a diss track for Sarkodie following the brouhaha that has arisen between him and Yvonne Nelson.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who identifies himself as @sheegelege jabbed the decorated rapper over his decision to record a diss track for Yvonne Nelson over her memoir.

Yvonne Nelson fan release diss track for Sarkodie Photo credit: @Sarkodie @Yvonne Nelson/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the 1-minute 57 song, the young rapper first touched on the choice of words Sarkodie used to describe Yvonne Nelson.

He also expressed discontent with the move by the Better Days hitmaker to label the actress as promiscuous.

He concluded by asking Sarkodie to be circumspect when it comes to issues like these, adding that he should also apologise to Yvonne Nelson.

The audio, which was captioned "A letter to Sarkodie, from the camp of Yvonne," had gathered over 40,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians praise the rapper

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed delight with the song by the young rapper

Queen stated:

Sisterhood is very proud of you

Tanya added:

Tanya e the lyrics but the last part got me WKHKYD

yawduah75 observed:

I said this that no responsible man would reply this issue. I like sark but this one dee3rrr……

Yvonne Nelson's relative react to the memoir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man believed to be the relative of Yvonne Nelson has reacted to the memoir.

Mr Amoako, the alleged family member, revealed that Yvonne's mother had reasons for hiding the identity of her biological father.

He revealed that Yvonne Nelson's mother had been worried sick about the criticism and embarrassment from her daughter's book.

Yvonne's mum hospitalized

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson's mother's was hospitalized.

According to the unidentified man in the recording, the actress' mother has been hospitalised.

The alleged reason behind this supposed unfortunate situation allegedly stems from the contents of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, where she exposes her mother's decision to conceal the identity of her biological father.

Source: YEN.com.gh