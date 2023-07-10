An old tweet of Yvonne Nelson celebrating Sarkodie's birthday has taken over the internet days after her explosive memoir

The tweet was about her wishing the rapper his 32nd birthday with a touching post

Many people took to replies and comments to remind her that it was the rapper's birthday and that the long-awaited wish should be posted

An old tweet of Ghanaian actress and author Yvonne Nelson celebrating Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has gone viral on social media.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in photos. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Twitter

Yvonne Nelson's 2021 birthday wish to Sarkodie goes viral in 2023

The tweet, dated July 11, 2021, was posted at 9:31 am, a day after Sarkodie celebrated his 32nd birthday.

In the post, Yvonne Nelson shared a much more recent photo of herself and the Tema-based rapper at an event.

In the post, she wrote to the 'Countryside' hitmaker:

Happy Birthday Michael @sarkodie stay blessed

The old post went viral on July 10, 2023, when Sarkodie was celebrating his 34th birthday.

It also comes at a time when Yvonne Nelson's explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, went viral.

Below is the old tweet by Yvonne Nelson celebrating Sarkodie on his birthday.

Ghanaians call on Yvonne Nelson to wish Sarkodie

Many people took to the replies and the comment section of the old tweet to remind Yvonne Nelson that it was Sarkodie's birthday, as they demanded she celebrate him.

@kwadwosheldon stated:

We wait

@enna_enna1 commented:

But you were cool with him you could have told your story without mentioning his government name. I don't want to think the purpose of your book was to name and shame.

@lemmebeyourpimp remarked:

Sister Yvonne abeg today be Bra Mike ein birthday oo how we go do am

@Quophidrezzy remarked:

@yvonnenelsongh today is Michael’s birthday ooooo

@Esselguy commented:

We’re all waiting for this year’s wish

@ShadrackAmonooC remarked:

17hrs More… We still Waiting

@1real_Bryne stated:

2021 tweet blow in 2023… miracle no dey tire Jesus

