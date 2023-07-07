Yvonne Nelson's memoir remains one of Ghana's top-selling books weeks after its release

The memoir, which focuses on her life experiences and the search for her biological father, has created massive controversies

While signing copies of the book to her ardent followers at the University of Ghana bookshop, she was greeted by a massive crowd who were ready for copies

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has got her books selling rapidly after its release. The actress was mobbed and greeted by an exciting crowd as she stormed the University of Ghana bookshop to sell and sign some copies.

Yvonne Nelson gets crowd excited as she signs copies of her book for them

Source: Instagram

In a remarkable display of admiration and support, Yvonne Nelson was greeted by an exuberant crowd of students at the University of Ghana Bookshop as she visited to sign copies of her top-selling memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson."

The detailed book delves into her past relationships and her emotional journey to find her biological father, which has been creating waves and fueling controversy since its release.

When Yvonne Nelson finally arrived at the Unversity of Ghana bookshop, the sheer joy and enthusiasm of the crowd were noticeable.

The successful and hardworking actress beamed with wide smiles as she got hugs from her fans. She encouraged and appreciated words from the students who had arrived at the bookshop for copies of her book and to catch a glimpse of her.

Watch the video of Yvonne Nelson signing book copies for her fans below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Yvonne Nelson selling more copies of her memoir to her fans

Some Ghanaians reacted positively with admiration for Yvonne, while others chastised her for embarrassing her mother in the book.

ambitious_afia' commented:

As for Yvonne d33 I can’t love her less ooo❤️she is looking young and sweet

ghata_aliko_bobo_sj_desp_me commented:

All the try me fans are buying some aaawell

kwabena_fianku_awuku commented:

Woman is still cashing out but will tell us later to respect womanhood but her mum is womanwood and don't have feelings

Nigerian singer Iyanya reveals Yvonne Nelson got him to endorse her book without knowing he was featured in it

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Iyanya, a Nigerian artist, has explained how I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Nelson's autobiography, came into his life.

In an interview with Starr FM, Iyanya expressed his hurt at the disclosures about him in the actress' memoir.

He said that Yvonne had made him shoot a video endorsing the book without informing him.

