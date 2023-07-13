Real Madrid footballer Camavinga, in a TikTok video, did a popular Ghanaian dance from the northern region

The footballer wore a beautiful traditional outfit as he happily did the beautiful cultural dance

Ghanaians flooded the comment section of the video as they admired Camavinga's move and asked if he was from Ghana

Real Madrid footballer Camavinga in a TikTok video that has gone viral, showed his admiration for Ghanaian culture by performing a popular dance from the Northern Region. The talented player captured the hearts of Ghanaians and fans worldwide with his skilful execution of the traditional dance.

Camavinga doing cultural Ghanaian dance Photo Source: camavingajnr

Source: TikTok

Sporting an exquisite traditional outfit, Camavinga joyfully embraced the cultural dance form, displaying his enthusiasm and appreciation for Ghana's rich heritage. The video quickly gained traction, drawing the attention of Ghanaians.

Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, flooded the comment section of the video, expressing their admiration and surprise. Many were captivated by Camavinga's ability to perform the intricate dance moves with such finesse and energy. Some even jokingly questioned whether he had Ghanaian roots, given his impressive execution of the dance.

The dance, originating from the Northern Region of Ghana, holds great significance within Ghanaian culture. It is often performed during festive occasions, celebrations, and community gatherings.

Camavinga wins the hearts of Ghanaians

Ghanaians were impressed by the dance moves and praised Camavinga

DEADLY wrote:

You now reveal yourself for us…Actually you are from Ghana

King kabutey commented:

this guy is from the northern region of Ghana

crown cosam wrote:

camavinga can do everything on pitch outside the pitch

Church of Christ commented:

Africa is proud of you. We got the best culture but due over dependent on western and America, we lost our valuable culture and values

Memphis Depay does cultural dance

In a similar story, Atletico Madrid's forward Memphis Depay surfaced in a video dancing to one of Ghana's traditional dances, Apatampa, in Cape Coast.

The footballer's dance performance occurred as he toured some facilities at the Cape Coast School For The deaf.

Some netizens have debated his dance moves, while others admired the footballer's influence and presence in Ghana for the past few months.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh