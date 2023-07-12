Ghanaian group Proposal GH has gained significant online attention for their stunning marriage proposal setup in Aburi

The group crafted a massive heart-shaped arrangement of flowers with a scenic waterfall backdrop, creating a picturesque scene

Along a decorated pathway leading to the heart symbol, placards posed the question, "Will you marry me?"

Proposal GH, a renowned Ghanaian group known for their expertise in creating stunning marriage proposal setups, has set the online world abuzz with their latest masterpiece.

The group orchestrated a breathtaking display for one of their clients at Oboadaka in Aburi, leaving spectators in awe. In their creation, they artfully arranged flowers into a massive heart shape, complemented by a picturesque waterfall as the backdrop.

The highlight of the setup was a meticulously decorated pathway leading to the heart symbol. Along the path, strategically placed placards spelled out the enchanting question, "Will you marry me?"

Ghanaian group sets up stunning proposal scene in viral video Photo credit: proposalgh

Source: TikTok

The romantic gesture was designed to sweep the recipient off their feet and create an unforgettable moment.

Ghanaians react to the beautiful Aburi waterfall proposal setup

The photos and videos of the extraordinary design by Proposal GH quickly went viral on social media, garnering immense admiration and attention from users worldwide.

Netizens were captivated by the group's creativity, attention to detail, and their ability to evoke such profound emotions through their work.

Check out some of their comments below.

annsdecor said:

If all of this for the engagement, I could just imagine the actual wedding! Absolutely gorgeous!

McBonney indicated:

our days of getting married is something else ?..whilst ours grandparents and parents just propose n marry.

Maame Abena_Owusuaa mentioned:

it's beautiful. some people really go extra mile for love.

Safa stated:

Me and other potatoes watching this very beautiful

