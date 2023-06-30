Atletico Madrid's forward Memphis Depay has surfaced in a video dancing to one of Ghana's traditional dances, Apatampa, in Cape Coast

The footballer's trending dance performance occurred as he toured some facilities at the Cape Coast School For The deaf

Some netizens have debated his dance moves, while others admired the footballer's influence and presence in Ghana for the past few months

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Atletico Madrid and Netherlands National football teams' forward Memphis Depay has surfaced in a video dancing Apatampa, a traditional Fante dance in Cape Coast. This occurred when he toured some facilities at the Cape Coast School For The Deaf and Blind and made some presentations to them.

Memphis Depay dances while donating to a school in Ghana Photo credit: @GonzaloArroyoMoreno @Instagram/tv3ghana

Source: Getty Images

Memphis Depay's visit to Cape Coast, which is one among a few of his visits to Ghana, revealed a beautiful and touching moment. He danced the Apatampa, the popular traditional dance among Fantes, with a young girl dressed in vibrant African attire and adorned with colourful beads.

The scenes which captured Memphis displaying his dance moves demonstrates his commitment to positively impacting the lives of those in need.

The Dutch footballer's Cape Coast visit was not merely a recreational trip but a genuine effort to engage with the local community and create memorable experiences for the children at the school.

Depay showed his respect and admiration for Ghana's loved culture by participating in the traditional dance, making his fans in Ghana react to the wholesome video.

Watch the video of Memphis dancing in Ghana below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Memphis Depay dancing

johnjamesgibsonotoo commented:

When you are told to come to your country, you would say no, now, see how you are struggling to learn a dance.

stone_burniton commented:

The dance is not dancing ❤️

kwakuwusu08 commented:

Realizing my role model @aristotle_investments is a Ghanaian has really gingered me to push harder❤️

American rapper Chance The Rapper sings a song about Ghana's tradition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that American rapper, Chance the Rapper, spoke to an audience in the US by rapping and singing about Ghanaian customs and culture.

He spoke about Ghana's freedom thanks to Dr Kwame Nkrumah and provided the names of some well-known towns in the nation.

Ghanaians have reacted to the rapper's video and are happy to see him promoting African culture and leaders while putting Ghana on the map.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh