Real Madrid football star has paid a visit to Ghana, and in multiple videos that popped up on social media, he seems to be having a good time

In some of the videos, the French international could be seen sharing the football pitch with some locals, playing football, dancing and laughing with them

Rudiger is in Ghana as he enjoys the summer break after the long football season, and Ghanaians are happy to have him

Real Madrid football star Antonio Rudiger recently paid a visit to Africa to connect with his roots, and Ghana was one of his destinations. The French international seemed overjoyed and excited to spend time in Accra.

Antonio Rudiger dancing with locals Photo Source: slygee997

Source: TikTok

In multiple videos that surfaced on social media, the Real Madrid defender tried to connect with the people by doing what he does best, playing football. In the videos, the football star played with a few locals and seemed thrilled to engage in football activities with them.

Rudiger showed his funny and warm side as he danced on the football pitch and shared a laugh with the people. Many Ghanaians were excited to host a big international star like Rudiger in Ghana. Social media was abuzz with excitement as Ghanaians welcomed him warmly.

The footballer said although his roots directly make him Sierra Leonean by origin, he still has a deep connection with Ghana and Africa as a whole. Players like Mbappe and his family have recently visited Africa to connect with their roots.

Rudiger's visit to Ghana warms hearts

Ghanaians were particularly in love with his dance moves.

brahh_dennis commented:

The man no need bodyguards here ooo. This Ghana,land of freedom

Larry said:

Rudiger is a whole mood

wells wrote:

He's humble no be all this ones wey go pack body guards full everywhere....

user5871368975891 reacted:

ibi so wey ein den Militao dey fool fr Madrid dressing room oo

Memphis Depay reps Ghana

In a previous story, Netherlands and Atletic Madrid forward Memphis Depay is enjoying his summer holiday in Ghana.

Memphis took custody of a new luxury jet ski and went cruising with it in the Ada area.

Photos of the footballer cruising on the jet ski which is made in Ghana colours have won him admiration.

Source: YEN.com.gh