Felicia Osei, a popular TikToker has revealed that she and 20 other colleagues were given GH₵3k to share by UTV when they were invited to their A Day With The Stars program

The matter has been in the rumour mill for a week as social media users speculated on whether it was true or not

Felicia Osei was interviewed on Onua FM and she revealed that she and her colleagues rejected the money because it was Fada Dickson's birthday

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Felicia Osei, has confirmed a rumour many social media users have been gossiping about for days. On 1st January 2023, UTV organized their annual A Day With The Stars program.

An event that celebrates the birthday of Fada Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media Group. It was later reported that 21 TikTokers were invited to the program and were given GH₵3k to share after the event but rejected it.

Felicia Osei was interviewed by Onua FM regarding the rumour and she confirmed that it was true. But according to her, the rejection of the money was not because they thought it was small.

She said it was Fada Dickson's birthday and mentioned that it was not proper to collect money when someone invites you to their birthday celebration. She noted:

We did not go there because we needed money. We went there because we wanted to meet ourselves. It was a privilege that we were invited and it ends there. We were grateful and thought they should keep the money,

Social media users made a mockery of the TikTokers for weeks but from the words of Felicia Osei, the events did not happen as netizens portrayed it.

