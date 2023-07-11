Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has opened up about his infidelity and sharing passwords with his wife in his memoir

The Things We Do For Love star spoke about how his supportive wife has stood by him through his shortcomings as a loving husband

The 50-year-old male style influencer has apologised to the women he had encounters with in his book

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has revealed one secret that has strengthened his marriage to date in his memoir.

The proud father-of-one disclosed that although he has cheated on his wife with different women in the past, they have access to each other phones.

The 50-year-old role model praised his wife for keeping the family and forgiving him for betraying her trust.

Quoting a paragraph in the book, Adjetey Anang wrote that;

I am grateful that we agreed on a shared-password policy early in our marriage to have unrestricted access to each other's phones. I thank god for his forgiveness and restoration; and for giving me this amazing woman because she has been such a pillar of strength and support throughout my personal growth and career and continues to be as we climb higher in life.

Some social media users have commented on the trending post

Nana Araba Gyakyi Boukari

Why not, but some folks decide that the vow, "with all the worldly goods I thee wed" does not count because they are married but can live secret lives whether their spouses like it or not.

Daniel Oteng-Ampofo

Play dey your eye top .. still...

Nana Yaw Konadu

It's marriage, so yeah....anyone who does the opposite either doesn't trust his/her partner or hiding something

Jet Ofori Gyata

Why not, your wife, not your girlfriend, she deserves respect

Isaac Essah Junior

Why not

Vivian Duah

Big yes

