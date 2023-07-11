A woman has sent social media into a frenzy as she shared her viewpoints on the memoir of Adjetey Anang, who admitted to cheating on his wife

The lady expressed curiosity about what might have happened if the actor opted to name the ladies he slept with

Netizens who saw the post shared different opinions on the statement of the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian woman has made an interesting comment regarding the memoir released by Ghanaian actor Adjetey Annan.

The book titled "Adjetey Annan: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience,” which was launched on Saturday, July 8, 2023, opened up about the actor's dark past, where he admitted to cheating on his wife with other women.

Lady reacts to Adjetey Anang's cheating confession Photo credit: @Hello Frank @Whats Up TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The actor apologized for his actions, adding that he is now poised to work on his marriage.

Reacting to the revelation, a young lady who identifies herself as Nana Yaa Egyiriba Asantewaa on Facebook looked at the possibility of what might have happened if the actor decided to make a full disclosure by naming the women he cheated on his wife with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She wondered what have happened if those women were married at the time or are even married now.

"Imagine if Adjetey Annan mentioned the names of the women he cheated on his wife with. What if some of these women are married now or married then? This story, salt no Dey inside," she wrote.

Ghanaians react to the comment on Adjetey Anang's book

Netizens who saw the post remain divided in their opinions, with some saying everyone has a purpose for releasing a memoir.

Kwame Boadu-Ansong stated:

Now the members of the pro Yvonne group are quiet. Adjetey Annan has shown them how to write a memoir. You don't go seeking for closure by starting with exposures.

P.K. Sarpong stated:

The way they would have insulted him eh

Ivan Korsah commented

How far is his book also selling? Some prefer to make money from issues others prefer to create impact and relationships.

Adjetey Anang on struggling with childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang in his memoir said the first seven years of his marriage were challenging because he and his wife couldn't concieve.

He added that his wife, Elorm Anang, was at the mercy of critics in society.

The couple now have an adorable 8-year-old son Ryan Anang.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh