Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has carried her close friend and 'daughter' Serwaa Amihere on her laps like a mother and her daughter.

There is no doubt that they both enjoyed it because they smiled brightly at the camera.

In the caption, Nana Aba indicated that there were many empty chairs for Serwaa to occupy but she opted to sit on her lap like that.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba. Photo credit: @thenanaaba @serwaaamihere/Instagram

Many react

Fans have reacted to the photo with many admiring the two ladies and praising them.

Here are some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

tonyrichyofficial: “Hahaha, the love is toooo much.”

imbebus: “But the look of satisfaction on your face cancels any accusations of unacceptable spiritual maneuvering.”

younggovenor: “Lovely.”

andyozet: “Sweet mother love bi that.”

eli_kem7: “Isn't a baby supposed to sit on her mother's lap?”

stephanieopoku422: “My besties.”

sethadeng: “Absolutely lovely and beautiful.”

frimpsig: “You two are so lovely.”

Beautiful friendship

With their photo, Anamoah and Serwaa have once again proven the close friendship that exists between them.

They are seen together almost all the time.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Aba revealed how she got to know Serwaa, describing her as a ‘slay queen’ who dressed beautifully and with long nails.

YEN.com.gh found an old photo of Serwaa just the way Nana Aba had described her.

Bridesmaids

Nana Aba was in the news recently when a video of how she served as a bridesmaid together with actress Emelia Brobbey surfaced online.

The video was shared by media personality, Stacy Amoateng, to celebrate the 16th anniversary of their wedding.

Emelia and Nana Aba are seen looking very young as they popped Champaign with others at the wedding.

Their bridesmaids' dresses also prove that Emelia and Nana Aba have had a good taste of fashion from long ago.

Also judging by the guests, decoration, and other aspects of the wedding as seen in the video, it could be said that Stacy’s wedding was a big one in those days.

Source: Yen