Ghanian rapper Gambo on Saturday, July 15, 2023, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport after a 6-month media tour in the US

The rapper received a welcome that left many social media users stunned as he was mobbed by a large crowd who seemed very excited to see him

Many folks wondered how the rapper managed to get such a hero's welcome since he was not an A-list artist and did not have any notable hit songs

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, made a triumphant return to his homeland on Saturday, July 15, 2023, after an eventful six-month media tour in the United States. The artist's arrival at Kotoka International Airport caused quite a stir, surprising both fans and social media users.

Ghanaian Rapper Gambo at the Kotoka International Airport Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Gambo's welcome reception was nothing short of extraordinary. As he made his way through the airport, he found himself surrounded by a large crowd of enthusiastic fans who eagerly awaited his arrival. The overwhelming support and excitement displayed by the gathering left many netizens astonished. Many were stunned because they felt Gambo was not an A-list artist, nor did he boast any notable hit songs.

Speculation soon arose as to how the rapper managed to receive such a hero's welcome. It seemed puzzling to many that an artist without mainstream success could generate such fervour among Ghanaians. A video of his arrival was shared by popular blogger Zionfelix, and folks flooded the comment section with think pieces.

Gambo's arrival at Kotoka causes stir

blablight said:

Please we need 100 people to go airport.. freee breakfast and 30gh each

nana_quarmi said:

When did this become part of social media stunts? Hmm I bet u that most of them there don’t even know a single song of his

nkzguy commented:

Even if ebi settings he know how to do business

When James Brown's welcome caused a big stir

In a similar story, Nigerian comic actor, James Brown, landed in Ghana some time back and got received warmly at the airport with an Adowa dance.

James Brown was all smiles when Ghanaians dressed in rich kente cloth danced and drummed joyously to mark his arrival.

The video went viral on social media as folks wondered why he was in Ghana and why he was given such a warm welcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh