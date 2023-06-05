DJ Switch shared a video of herself wearing funny makeup and dancing to a song in the background

She captioned her post as a bad auntie who looks bad in makeup and yet sees herself as beautiful

The video gained the attention of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill and her followers, who found it hilarious

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, who is known privately as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has shared a video of herself wearing funny makeup.

The former Talented Kidz winner got her fans and some celebrities laughing at the hilarious video.

DJ Switch acting like an African aunt Photo credit: @djswitchghana

In the TikTok video, which was shared to her verified Instagram page, DJ Switch, who had recently trended after featuring in the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell, wore bad makeup.

The brilliant disc jockey and student drew black unstable lines on her face and put excess powder on her face, making a hilarious look.

She wore heavy red lipstick which crossed her lips to her philtrum. The TikToker, who has stunned Ghanaians with some funny and stunning looks on her TikTok, danced to a song in the background, claiming she looked like an African auntie with bad makeup.

DJ Switch captioned her video saying:

POV:African aunties who think they have slayed with their makeup

Watch the video of DJ Switch dancing in bad makeup below

Some Ghanaisn reacted to DJ Switch's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to DJ Switch's video, applauding her creativity and rib-cracking video

vivian_jill_lawrence commented:

Ah

naa.ayerki commented:

Mesee they feel like they are on top of the world.

ayine.emmanuel.52 commented:

That's super hilarious

is_big_time commented:

Trying that makeup thing, then got feed up in the process

dark_chocolatequeen_ commented:

You are growing into a beautiful princess

she-loves_stonebwoy commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

